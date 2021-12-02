$0.24 EPS Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUTH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $578.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 198,006 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

