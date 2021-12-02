$0.24 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.29. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,675,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 414.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 256,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 225.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,879 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

