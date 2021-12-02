-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LianBio.

Get LianBio alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LIAN stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. LianBio has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LianBio (LIAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.