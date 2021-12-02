$0.18 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

ALKS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 109,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 94,691 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

