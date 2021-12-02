$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of ALGM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. 1,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,490. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 98.47. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $1,537,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,316,225 shares of company stock worth $282,909,857. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,518,000 after purchasing an additional 618,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after acquiring an additional 620,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

