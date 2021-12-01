Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

ZNGA opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Cowen cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

