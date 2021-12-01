Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zumiez stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

