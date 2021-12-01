Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.28 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of ZS traded down $23.59 on Wednesday, reaching $323.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,251. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of -165.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.71 and a 200-day moving average of $258.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.55.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

