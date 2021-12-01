Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $346.97, but opened at $367.75. Zscaler shares last traded at $353.00, with a volume of 25,415 shares traded.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.03.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $244,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.77.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

