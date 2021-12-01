Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $380.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $346.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $143.40 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

