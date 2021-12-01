Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.56 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

ZS traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.