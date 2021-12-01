Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lifted to “Underperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $207.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.75.

ZM opened at $211.41 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $195.80 and a 12 month high of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.54.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,372 shares of company stock worth $24,182,507. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

