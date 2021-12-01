Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $124.16

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.16 and last traded at $124.23, with a volume of 15185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after buying an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

