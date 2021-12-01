Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.55 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

