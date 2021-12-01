Zano Price Hits $2.63 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Zano has a market cap of $28.78 million and approximately $670,540.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00004614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,558.75 or 0.97340400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00315571 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.82 or 0.00495503 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00185562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001574 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001165 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,956,077 coins and its circulating supply is 10,926,577 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.