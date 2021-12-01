Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to “Buy”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CenterPoint Energy posted solid third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues beatthe Zacks Consensus Estimate.It is investing substantially for upgrading its infrastructure and improving reliability. The company plans to spend $18 billion on infrastructure upgrades. It targets 6-8% annual EPS growth through 2025. In renewables, the stock aims to reduce its operational emissions by 70% by 2035. The company boasts a solid solvency position in the near term. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a winter storm event in February caused severe disruptions to its customers and markets, which may continue to have negative financial impacts on the company in the near term. Also, its trailing 12-month P/B ratio indicates a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern.”

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CNP stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. 66,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

