Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

