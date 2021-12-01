Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to Hold

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Shares of PHAR opened at $8.04 on Monday. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

