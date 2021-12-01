Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to Hold

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “
Shares of PHAR opened at $8.04 on Monday. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
