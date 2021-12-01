Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Hold

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Get PC Connection alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.