Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) to Hold

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

