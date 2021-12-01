Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Hold

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of AB stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

