Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post sales of $289.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.24 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $258.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Regency Centers stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.34. 2,240,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,587. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,535,000 after buying an additional 50,303 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

