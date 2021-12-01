Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce $70.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $86.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.23 million to $161.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.69 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $66.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 196,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 and sold 6,610 shares worth $127,309. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

