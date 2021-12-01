Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.26 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $14.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $5.06 on Wednesday, reaching $249.65. The stock had a trading volume of 165,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

