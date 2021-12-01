Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Infinera posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.13 on Friday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $1,051,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,885,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

