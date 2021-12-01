Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.89. Guild reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHLD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,738. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $902.42 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

