Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Brokerages predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NYSE:WU opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Western Union by 74.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after acquiring an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Western Union by 129.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Western Union by 17.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

