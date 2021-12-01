Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $123.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,057. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

