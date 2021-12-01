Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $509,555. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after purchasing an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

