Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

HRTX traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,010. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $963.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.