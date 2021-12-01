Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

HRTX traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,010. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $963.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

