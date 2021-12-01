Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.