Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $340,301. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.