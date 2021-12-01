Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. CDW posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $189.36 on Friday. CDW has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

