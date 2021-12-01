Zacks: Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report $670,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280,000.00. Trevena reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRVN opened at $0.68 on Friday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

