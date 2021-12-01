Zacks: Analysts Expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDIG shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SDIG stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 787,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,070. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

