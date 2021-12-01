Zacks: Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post sales of $3.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 million and the highest is $3.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,276,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 560,876 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 2,742,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $193.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

