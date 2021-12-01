Zacks: Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Post $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.85. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,913 shares of company stock worth $6,391,503. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. 106,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $560.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

