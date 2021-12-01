Zacks: Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 263,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,474. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

