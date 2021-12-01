Zacks: Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,634 shares of company stock valued at $183,817. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

