Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Crown posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

NYSE:CCK opened at $108.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth about $161,630,000. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth about $153,984,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Crown by 1,549.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,933 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

