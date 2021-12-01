Zacks: Analysts Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

AVXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.