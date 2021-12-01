Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.78 Billion

Analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce $6.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.89 billion and the lowest is $6.66 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $28.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,812,550 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $192.78. The stock had a trading volume of 546,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $371.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.14. Visa has a 1-year low of $192.55 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

