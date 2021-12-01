Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.43). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 657.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Splunk.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $3,803,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $121.00. 2,921,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,795. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $207.40.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

