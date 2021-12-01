Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $27.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $28.85 million. Quanterix reported sales of $26.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $104.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $109.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $126.74 million, with estimates ranging from $122.13 million to $134.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 17,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,179. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27.

In related news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,844 shares of company stock worth $1,731,644. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

