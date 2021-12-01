Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.56. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. 5,819,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,214. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

