Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce sales of $294.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.80 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $221.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.45.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

