Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). CuriosityStream posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CURI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,409. The company has a market cap of $388.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.45. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

