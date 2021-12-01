YOYOW 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.48 Million (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One YOYOW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. YOYOW has a market cap of $12.81 million and $1.48 million worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOYOW has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOYOW alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00240766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00087820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW (YOYOW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,054,989,820 coins and its circulating supply is 507,190,350 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOYOW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOYOW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOYOW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOYOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOYOW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.