Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.