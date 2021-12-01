YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Increases Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

YOU opened at GBX 1,519.80 ($19.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,590 ($20.77).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YOU. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital lowered YouGov to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

